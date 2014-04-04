BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday confirmed duties on some steel products from Japan after a complaint that imports of diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel were being sold at unfairly low prices in the United States.
Products from world No. 2 steel maker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp will have a dumping margin of 77.7 percent, while other companies, including Toyo Kohan Co , have a margin of 45.42 percent.
The complaint was filed by Thomas Steel Strip Corp, a division of Indian conglomerate Tata Steel.
Announcing its final decision, the Commerce Department said in 2013, imports of diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel, used in batteries and fuel lines, from Japan were estimated at $12.6 million.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its final determination in the case around May 16.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur