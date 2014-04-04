WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday confirmed duties on some steel products from Japan after a complaint that imports of diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel were being sold at unfairly low prices in the United States.

Products from world No. 2 steel maker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp will have a dumping margin of 77.7 percent, while other companies, including Toyo Kohan Co , have a margin of 45.42 percent.

The complaint was filed by Thomas Steel Strip Corp, a division of Indian conglomerate Tata Steel.

Announcing its final decision, the Commerce Department said in 2013, imports of diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel, used in batteries and fuel lines, from Japan were estimated at $12.6 million.

The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its final determination in the case around May 16.

