WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. steelmakers Nucor Corp
and SSAB Enterprises said on Friday Chinese producers
are circumventing import duties on steel plate and asked the
U.S. Department of Commerce to intervene.
In a filing dated May 1, the companies said Chinese
producers were getting around anti-dumping duties on
cut-to-length carbon steel plate by adding elements to class the
plate as alloy.
"Indeed, these Chinese producers appear to be engaging in
gamesmanship, importing commodity-grade, carbon steel CTL plate
that has undergone minor alterations solely to circumvent the
order," the filing said.
The companies asked Commerce to rule that all steel plate
marketed, priced and sold in the United States as commodity
carbon steel plate is within the scope of anti-dumping duties.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Lambert)