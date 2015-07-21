WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. producers of steel pipes and tubes filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday over imports from South Korea, Mexico, and Turkey, which could lead to import duties on the products.

Imports of heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes were sold too cheaply in the U.S. market and benefited from unfair government support, according to the filing on the ITC website.

The complaint was lodged on behalf of Atlas Tube, a division of JMC Steel Group ; Bull Moose Tube Company; EXLTUBE; Hannibal Industries, Inc; Independence Tube Corporation; Maruichi American Corporation, a subsidiary of Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd ; Searing Industries; Southland Tube and Vest Inc.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrew Hay)