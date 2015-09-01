WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The U.S. Department of
Commerce will look into a complaint about imports of flat
hot-rolled steel products from seven countries in a process that
could result in import duties.
AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp
, U.S. Steel Corp, SSAB Enterprises and
Steel Dynamics Inc complained the imported goods, used
for manufacturing a wide range of products, were being sold too
cheaply or benefited from unfair government subsidies.
The Commerce Department said in a statement it would look
into possible dumping of products from Australia, Japan, the
Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea and Turkey.
Products from Brazil, South Korea and Turkey will also be
assessed for subsidies.
