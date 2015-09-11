WASHINGTON, Sept 11 A U.S. court has called for
a recalculation of sums underlying duties slapped last year on
imports of steel pipes for the energy sector from South Korea,
in a setback for domestic producers.
The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that the
Department of Commerce should reconsider its calculation of
profit, a key input in determining the level of duties. The
ruling was dated Sept. 2.
The Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade
Commission last year backed a complaint by U.S.-based steel
companies, including United States Steel Corp, Tenaris SA
subsidiary Maverick Tube Corporation, JMC Steel Group
Inc's Energex Tube, Russia's TMK IPSCO and France's
Vallourec Star, against imports of "oil country
tubular goods" (OCTG).
South Korea was the biggest producer targeted in the case,
which also covered imports from India, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine
and Vietnam.
The Commerce Department set duties on imports from South
Korea's Hyundai Hysco at 15.75 percent, those from
Nexteel at 9.89 percent and all other South Korean producers at
12.82 percent. The companies argued the duties were too high.
"Commerce's Final Determination is remanded in part ... for
it to reconsider its calculation," the U.S. Court of
International Trade said, although it upheld other parts of the
decision. The Commerce Department had no comment on the ruling.
A spokesman for the Steel Manufacturers Association, which
represents a number of North American steelmakers, said the
ruling was disappointing but only one step in ongoing
litigation.
"South Korea is a critical part of the case due to the
tonnage involved and the potential for further harm to an
already challenged market," the spokesman said.
"We remain optimistic that the final decision will
adequately address the harm that has been done to domestic steel
producers, their employees, and their surrounding communities."
The U.S. companies said OCTG imports sold cheaply and using
government subsidies had harmed their business, dragged prices
down and triggered job cuts.
The Department of Commerce has until Nov. 2 to respond.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Maytaal
Angel in London; Editing by Alan Crosby)