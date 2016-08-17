WASHINGTON Aug 17 The U.S. International Trade
Commission on Wednesday backed duties on imports of certain
carbon steel pipes and tubes from South Korea, Mexico and
Turkey, saying the imports were harming domestic producers.
The Commerce Department had already slapped anti-dumping
duties of up to 35.66 percent on imports of heavy-walled
rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from the three
countries, as well as anti-subsidy duties of up to 23.37 percent
on the products from Turkey.
The ITC's finding, which finalizes those duties, marks the
last step in an investigation launched last year after a
complaint from Atlas Tube, a division of JMC Steel Group; Bull
Moose Tube Co; EXLTUBE; Hannibal Industries, Inc; Independence
Tube Corp; Maruichi American Corp, a subsidiary of Maruichi
Steel Tube Ltd ; Searing Industries; Southland Tube and
Vest Inc.
