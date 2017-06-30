NEW YORK, June 30 Shares of U.S. steel companies
climbed on Friday after a news report that President Trump is
leaning toward imposing tariffs as high as 20 percent on imports
of the metal.
Trump and a small group of his advisers made clear at a
meeting of top officials at the White House on Monday that they
want to impose tariffs on steel and likely other imports,
according to a report from news website Axios that cites
anonymous sources. The report cautioned that no decision has
been made.
Steel stocks, which have been jolted periodically since
Trump's election by news of potential protectionist measures,
were mostly higher. U.S. Steel Corp and Nucor Corp
rose about 1 percent each, while AK Steel Holding edged
up 0.2 percent.
The report comes as the Trump administration said on
Thursday that the president would use a national security review
of the domestic steel industry to demand action by the Group of
20 leaders to reduce excess capacity and other distortions in
the global market.
The White House expects to delay the release of the highly
anticipated "Section 232" study until after Trump has spoken
with G20 leaders at the summit in Germany next week, an
administration official said on Thursday, requesting anonymity.
At a recent steel conference in New York, an official from
the U.S. Commerce Department said that if there are tariffs, the
goal would be to have them be larger than potential currency
swings, according to a research note on Thursday from Cowen & Co
analysts.
Trump's election initially boosted steel stocks, with the
S&P 1500 steel index surging 36 percent in the
month after the Nov. 8 vote.
But since then, the industry has given up most of those
gains. The index is now up about 14 percent since the election,
including a 1.1 percent gain on Friday.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)