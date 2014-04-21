(Adds timing of duties)
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Commerce
Department on Monday set preliminary duties on millions of
dollars worth of imports of steel rebar from Mexico and Turkey
after a complaint by U.S. producers about price undercutting by
foreign competitors.
The department set dumping duties of up to 66.7 percent on
imports from Mexico and duties of up to 2.6 percent on Turkish
imports after American producers alleged companies from the two
countries were selling steel rebar, which is used to reinforce
concrete, at unfairly low prices. A final decision is due on
July 2.
The U.S. International Trade Commission and the Commerce
Department launched investigations after a petition was filed
last year by Nucor Corp, Commercial Metals Co
and other manufacturers. The trade commission found there was
reasonable indication the imports are harming local firms.
Nucor Chief Executive John Ferriola told U.S lawmakers in
March that imports from Mexico and Turkey had doubled since 2010
and were having a "devastating" impact on the industry.
Commerce said in 2013, imports of steel concrete reinforcing
bar from Mexico were valued at an estimated $182.1 million and
from Turkey at $381.3 million.
The manufacturers accuse Mexican and Turkish competitors of
unfairly undercutting U.S. prices to grab sales and market
share, a trade strategy known as "dumping."
U.S. manufacturers also claimed rebar imports from Turkey
were subsidized by the Turkish government, but Commerce ruled in
February that this was not the case.
Monday's preliminary ruling set duties of 66.7 percent on
goods from Mexico's Grupo Acerero S.A. de C.V. while Grupo Simec
received a preliminary dumping margin of 10.66
percent. All other producers and exporters in Mexico received a
preliminary dumping margin of 20.59 percent.
Turkish goods will face a duty of 2.64 percent, except for
those from Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi A.S.,
which was excused.
Duties will apply on goods from Grupo Simec and Turkey's
Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulasim Sanayi A.S from next week.
Duties on other imports will be backdated 90 days, to start in
late January.
In a second high-profile steel case, U.S. producers have
urged Commerce to reconsider a February ruling that found no
dumping of steel tube for the oil and gas industry from South
Korea, although preliminary duties were set on imports from
countries including Turkey and Vietnam.
