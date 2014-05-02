Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday found the local steel industry was being squeezed by cheap imports from Japan, clearing the way for duties on Japanese diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel.
Thomas Steel Strip Corp, a division of Indian conglomerate Tata Steel, had complained the imports, used in batteries and fuel lines, were being sold at unfairly low prices.
Under a Commerce Department ruling last month, products from world No. 2 steel maker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp will have a dumping margin of 77.7 percent, while other companies, including Toyo Kohan Co, have a margin of 45.42 percent.
In 2013, imports of diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel from Japan were estimated at $12.6 million. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
