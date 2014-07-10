WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. steel producers on
Thursday called for the Department of Commerce to scrap a trade
deal with Russia which excuses hot-rolled steel shipments from
import duties.
In a submission to the department, Nucor, U.S. Steel
, ArcelorMittal USA and others said the
agreement had not stopped Russian producers undercutting local
prices and shipping "injurious" amounts of steel to the U.S.
market.
The suspension agreement deal sheltered Russian steelmakers
from steep anti-dumping duties on hot-rolled coil, instead
setting a cap on imports and a minimum price.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)