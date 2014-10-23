WASHINGTON Oct 23 The United States will not go
ahead with planned import duties on specialized steel from
China, the Czech Republic, South Korea and Russia after the U.S.
International Trade Commission found the imports were not
harming local industry.
The Commerce Department had set anti-dumping duties on
imports of grain-oriented steel, mainly used in large- and
medium-sized electrical power transformers, but an ITC vote on
Thursday ended the case.
The ITC said in a statement it had "determined that a U.S.
industry is neither materially injured nor threatened with
material injury" from the imports.
Imports of grain-oriented electrical steel from China,
including from Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, had
faced the prospect of the highest duties after an earlier
Commerce Department determination that they were both being sold
in the United States too cheaply and were being produced using
unfair government subsidies.
The complaints were lodged by AK Steel, Allegheny
Ludlum (IPO-ALGL.N) and the United Steelworkers union.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)