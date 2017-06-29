WASHINGTON, June 29 President Donald Trump will
use the premise of a national security review of the U.S. steel
industry to demand concrete actions by Group of 20 leaders to
reduce excess capacity and other distortions in the global steel
market, the top White House economic adviser said on Thursday.
National Economic Council director Gary Cohn told reporters
that it was unclear when the Commerce Department will submit its
"Section 232" report on the steel industry and potential new
import restrictions to the White House.
"It's in the final drafting form. They will be delivering it
to the White House at some point," Cohn said. "But the premise
of that report we will use as an opportunity to talk with many
of our trading partners around the world about what's going on
in steel."
Trump is attending a G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany
on July 7-8.
(Reporting by David Lawder)