11 hours ago
U.S. Commerce chief hopes to announce steel decision next week -senators
July 13, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 11 hours ago

U.S. Commerce chief hopes to announce steel decision next week -senators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday he will present to President Donald Trump a range of options on restricting steel imports and a decision could be announced as early as next week, according to several senators who met with Ross.

"At this point (Ross) says he is presenting a range of options to the president," Senator Debbie Stabenow told reporters. Ross told the senators he wants to announce a decision next week, according to Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

The comments were made as members of the Senate Finance Committee left a closed-door meeting with Ross on Capitol Hill.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

