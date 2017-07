WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, asked by a reporter on Wednesday if he would impose tariffs on steel imports, said it "could happen."

Trump initiated a 'Section 232' review of the U.S. steel industry that allows for the imposition of tariffs or quotas on imports if they are found to threaten national security. His Commerce Department has not yet issued its findings. (Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)