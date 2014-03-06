WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday confirmed duties of up to 75 percent on imports of steel threaded rods from Thailand.

The department said the rods, which have threaded grooves, had been "dumped" in the U.S. market at prices and set a margin of 74.9 percent for imports by Tycoons Worldwide Group and 68.41 percent for other Thai companies.

In 2013, imports of steel threaded rods from India were valued at an estimated $10 million, the department said.

The International Trade Commission is set to make its final ruling in the case on April 21.