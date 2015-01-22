WASHINGTON Jan 21 The United States is set to slap more duties on imports of tires from China after the Department of Commerce determined they were sold too cheaply in the United States.

In a preliminary decision on Wednesday, Commerce set anti-dumping duties of up to 87.99 percent on car and light truck tires.

Commerce had already set anti-subsidy duties of up to 81.29 percent after a complaint from U.S. trade unions.

The duties will affect goods from Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co., Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, and Giti Tire (Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire, although Giti products will have lower duties of 19.17 percent.

In 2013, imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China were worth about $2.1 billion.

A final Commerce Department ruling on duties is due by June 11 and by the International Trade Commission in July. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)