WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it plans to open investigations into possible dumping and subsidization of imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam.

It said the decision follows a petition from Missouri-based Waterloo Industries Inc, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands and Home Security Inc.

In 2016, imports of tool chests from China and Vietnam totalled $990 million and $77 million, respectively, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)