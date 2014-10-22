WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. business and agriculture
groups have urged Pacific trading partners not to exclude
tobacco from investment protection rules in a new free trade
deal under negotiation, warning it would set a bad precedent.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Farm Bureau
Federation, National Association of Manufacturers, American Meat
Institute and other organizations said they were "highly
concerned" that tobacco might be excluded from investor-state
dispute settlement, or ISDS, provisions in the Trans-Pacific
Partnership.
Dropping tobacco from ISDS would prevent tobacco companies
from taking action against any TPP government under those legal
protections, for example over health care measures. Sources
briefed on the discussions have said the United States has
floated such a proposal.
In a letter sent late on Monday to the U.S. Trade
Representative's office and the U.S.-based ambassadors of the 11
other countries involved in the TPP talks, the U.S. groups said
investment protections had not harmed any government's ability
to regulate in the public interest.
"We are, therefore, very troubled that TPP negotiators may
consider reversing course and seek to create an unnecessary, but
highly damaging, carve-out to these basic and longstanding
principles," they said. A copy of the letter was seen by
Reuters.
"Arbitrarily denying access to any sector or product in the
TPP ... would lead to many unintended consequences by exposing
many job-creating sectors to similar calls to deny them the same
basic protections that each of our governments respects.
"Such carve-outs undermine the trade and investment
rules-based system and its objectives of encouraging investment,
trade, innovation, and jobs."
The USTR has said it has not presented any new proposal on
tobacco and does not expect to do so at TPP negotiations taking
place now in Australia, as it is still consulting with
stakeholders.
Marlboro maker Philip Morris International is
challenging Australia's plain packaging laws, which ban branded
cigarette packs, under the country's investment treaty with Hong
Kong, arguing the laws breach intellectual property rights.
The letter was also signed by the Corn Refiners Association,
Emergency Committee for American Trade, National Foreign Trade
Council, National Oilseed Processors Association, United States
Council for International Business, United States Hide, Skin and
Leather Association and the US-ASEAN Business Council.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Marguerita Choy)