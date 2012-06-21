WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate's finance committee said on Thursday it was important
that Congress approve legislation by August to boost trade
relations with Russia, despite concerns over its record on human
rights and support for Syria.
"This is a one-sided deal in America's favor, but only if we
act," Max Baucus said at the start of a hearing on granting
"permanent normal trade relations" to America's former Cold-War
foe by lifting a 1974 provision that made favorable U.S. tariff
rates on Russian goods dependent on the right of Jews and other
religious minorities to emigrate.
"Russia's accession to the World Trade Organization this
summer will mean thousands of jobs to the United States, but
only if we pass Russian permanent normal trade relations
legislation by August," Baucus said.
