WASHINGTON, Sept 8 A U.S. steel company on
Monday filed a petition with the U.S. International Trade
Commission, seeking to block imports of some stainless steel
products from India, Germany and Taiwan, claiming competitors
are using stolen trade secrets.
Valbruna Slater Stainless and Valbruna Stainless of Fort
Wayne, Indiana, which manufacture stainless steel forging
billets, round cornered square billets and stainless steel bars,
and their Italian parent Acciaierie Valbruna said the petition
aimed to protect their intellectual property rights.
The foreign companies named in the complaint are India's
Viraj Profiles Limited, German affiliate Flanschenwerk Bebitz
GmbH and Taiwan's Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co, along
with associated companies.
"The proposed respondents' unfair acts have substantially
injured Valbruna by undercutting the market for Valbruna steel
and taking away Valbruna's customers," the petition said.
"Valbruna seeks a limited exclusion order and a cease and
desist order to stop the proposed respondents from continuing to
profit from the misappropriation of Valbruna's trade secrets and
injuring Valbruna."
The complaint covers stainless steel semifinished products,
such as ingots and billets; stainless steel wire rod in coils;
stainless steel bars and shapes; wire; and downstream stainless
steel products, such as flanges, forgings, and fasteners.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by David Gregorio)