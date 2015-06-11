WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday backed the first step in a two-day drive aimed at granting the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, key to sealing a Pacific trade pact.

The House of Representatives voted 397-32 to support a bill authorizing funding for a program to help workers hurt by trade without cutting into healthcare budgets, easing a key concern for Democrats.

The measure, which is included in another bill, now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to pass quickly. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)