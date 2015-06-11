WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
backed the first step in a two-day drive aimed at granting the
White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, key
to sealing a Pacific trade pact.
The House of Representatives voted 397-32 to support a bill
authorizing funding for a program to help workers hurt by trade
without cutting into healthcare budgets, easing a key concern
for Democrats.
The measure, which is included in another bill, now goes to
the Senate, where it is expected to pass quickly.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Sandra Maler)