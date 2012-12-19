WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Monday set final anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion
worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South
Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool
.
The department said Mexican manufacturers were "dumping" the
washers in the United States at prices 36.52 to 72.41 percent
below fair market value and set duties accordingly.
It said South Korean producers were undercutting prices by
9.29 to 82.41 percent. The department also set countervailing
duties of 0.01 to 72.30 on the South Korean washers to offset
government subsidies it found in its investigation.