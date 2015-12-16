WASHINGTON Dec 16 Whirlpool Corp filed
a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission on
Wednesday against what it said were cheap imports of washing
machines from China, which could end in duties on goods made by
companies including Samsung Electronics and LG
Electronics.
The petition by the appliance maker covers top-loading and
front-loading clothes washers and some components for large
residential clothes washer cabinets, tubs and baskets or drums.
In 2012, the United States slapped duties on washers from
South Korea and Mexico after finding the products were sold too
cheaply in the United States or benefited from unfair levels of
government support. Whirlpool said in a filing the duties were
being circumvented.
"Simply put, beginning in 2013, Samsung and LG replaced
their dumped washers from Korea and Mexico with dumped washers
from China," Whirlpool President Marc Bitzer said in a
statement.
The company said dumping margins, which help determine the
level of import duties, were as high as 109 percent.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Cooney)