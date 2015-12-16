(Adds responses from LG, Samsung Electronics)
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Whirlpool Corp asked
the U.S. government on Wednesday to impose duties on washers
made by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics in
China, alleging that they are being sold in the United States at
prices below production costs.
The petition filed with the International Trade Commission
by Whirlpool covers top-loading and front-loading clothes
washers and some components for large residential clothes washer
cabinets, tubs and baskets or drums.
In 2012, the United States slapped duties on Samsung and LG
washers made in South Korea and Mexico after finding the
products were sold too cheaply in the United States or benefited
from unfair levels of government support. Whirlpool said in a
filing the duties were being circumvented by shifting production
to Chinese factories.
"Simply put, beginning in 2013, Samsung and LG replaced
their dumped washers from Korea and Mexico with dumped washers
from China," Whirlpool President Marc Bitzer said in a
statement.
The company said dumping margins, which help determine the
level of import duties, were as high as 109 percent.
LG Electronics USA Inc spokesman John Taylor said in a
statement that the investigation will ultimately show that LG's
washers have not been sold unfairly in the U.S. market.
"The petitioner is seeking to deprive consumers of choices
among different brands, and LG will defend itself aggressively
in this proceeding to preserve consumer choice," he said.
A Samsung Electronics spokesperson said the company
"respects the trade rules in the U.S. market, and is confident
that the Department of Commerce and the International Trade
Commission will find no infringement."
