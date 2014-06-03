BRIEF-Versabank reports Q1 EPS c$0.56
* Versabank qtrly common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio 10.28% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday that cheap imports of concrete steel rail tie wire from China and Mexico are hurting local manufacturers, a ruling that will lead to anti-dumping duties on the products.
In their final ruling on the prestressed wire, which is primarily used in commuter and high-speed rail lines, ITC commissioners voted unanimously to back the complaint by U.S. producers.
The duties on Chinese imports will be between 31.4 percent and 35.3 percent, in line with margins set earlier by the U.S. Commerce Department. Mexican imports will attract a 9.99 percent duty.
The complaint was lodged by Insteel Wire Products Co, a division of Insteel Industries, and Davis Wire Corp. In 2013, imports of the wire from China were valued at $31.1 million and from Mexico at $21.3 million. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which has been under pressure from activist shareholder Bill Ackman, said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for re-election to the burrito chain's board at its upcoming shareholder meeting.
* Kalytera Therapeutics appoints Pini Ben-Elazar to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: