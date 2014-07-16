WASHINGTON, July 16 The United States will
insist that fellow World Trade Organization members stick to
promises around a global deal to lower trade barriers and speed
up the passage of goods through customs, a top trade official
said on Wednesday.
India has criticized a deal struck in December in Bali for
putting trade facilitation ahead of a compromise on agricultural
subsidies, a crucial issue for a country that stockpiles food
for its poor, although its top trade official said on Tuesday
the country would not block the pact.
Member countries are due to sign a protocol that is a step
towards implementation by July 31 and U.S. Ambassador to the WTO
Michael Punke said the United States was pushing to make sure
deadlines and all other pledges are met.
"We are confronting efforts by a small minority to change
the conditions for implementation, as agreed in Bali," Punke
told a Congressional panel, according to prepared remarks.
"I want to assure you that the United States is insisting
that (trade facilitation agreement) implementation takes place
in strict accordance with the procedures and timelines agreed by
all ministers in Bali."
South Africa has also said trade facilitation should be
balanced by complementary measures to help agriculture in poorer
developing nations.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)