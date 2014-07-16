(Updates with Indian statement)
WASHINGTON, July 16 The United States will
insist that India and other World Trade Organization members
stick to promises around a global deal to lower trade barriers
and speed up the passage of goods through customs, a top trade
official said on Wednesday.
India has criticized a deal struck in December in Bali for
putting trade facilitation ahead of a compromise on agricultural
subsidies, a crucial issue for a country that stockpiles food
for its poor, and South Africa has also expressed
concern.
U.S. Ambassador to the WTO Michael Punke said the United
States was concerned about pushback from a "handful" of members
on the deal, which was important for the credibility of the WTO.
"We expect our trading partners to live up to their
agreements," he told a Congressional panel.
Member countries are due to sign a protocol that is a step
towards implementing the Trade Facilitation Agreement by July 31
and Punke said the United States would insist all deadlines and
procedures were strictly followed.
India's trade ministry said on Wednesday it would be
"difficult" for it to support the protocol unless it is
satisfied that adequate emphasis is being placed on negotiations
about food security, even though India's top trade official
said on Tuesday the country was not placing a condition for its
support of the trade deal.
Punke planned to raise the TFA at a meeting of Group of 20
trade ministers in Sydney this week.
He said the United States had made incremental progress in
pushing China on another deal to cut tariffs on high-tech goods.
Recent talks in Beijing had addressed issues including magnetic
resonance imaging and computed tomography scan equipment, but
there was still a way to go.
"We are going to keep pushing and I think we can get there,
he told the hearing, which coincided with a sixth round of talks
in Brussels on a U.S.-EU trade agreement.
The European Union is pushing to include a specific energy
chapter in the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership,
but the United States is resisting.
Once the trade agreement is signed, U.S. export licenses for
gas would be automatic, but crude oil would still be subject to
the parameters established in laws as far back as 1920 that
effectively prohibited exports, with a few exceptions.
Asked if the United States would free up export restrictions
on crude oil under the TTIP, Punke told reporters: "We will not
be changing our domestic energy laws in the context of TTIP."
In a leaked internal paper dated May 27, the EU said its
proposal of a legally binding guarantee for oil and gas exports
would not require that the U.S. amend its existing legislation.
Washington took a step toward opening up oil exports last
month when the Commerce Department told two energy companies
they could export a light crude called condensate if it has been
minimally processed.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Valerie
Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)