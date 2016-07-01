(Adds reaction from state highway group in paragraphs 7-8)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. traffic deaths rose 7.7
percent in 2015 over the previous year to 35,200, the highest
number of people killed on U.S. roads since 2008, the
government's preliminary estimate reviewed by Reuters shows.
The report was compiled by the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) and submitted to Congress. It
shows the percentage increase in traffic deaths in 2015 was the
highest annual jump since 1966. U.S. officials cite an increase
in vehicle miles traveled, lower gas prices and an improving
economy as part of the reason for the increase.
The rise in traffic deaths was significantly higher than the
overall 3.5 percent increase in U.S. vehicle miles traveled in
2015 to a record high 3.15 trillion miles.
The fatality rate rose to 1.12 deaths per 100 million miles
traveled in 2015 - the highest rate since 2010.
The report said deaths among bicyclists rose 13 percent,
pedestrians 10 percent and motorcyclists 9 percent. Fatal
crashes involving young drivers were up 10 percent.
Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway
Safety Association, called the increase "alarming."
"The good news is that the solutions to reducing traffic
deaths aren't a mystery. They include strong laws coupled with
highly-visible law enforcement and robust public education
campaigns," Adkins said. His group representes state highway
offices that implement safety programs on roads including
prevention of speeding and alcohol impaired driving.
The increase in deaths in 2015 - 2,525 more deaths than in
2014 - is one reason why U.S. officials are working to provide
guidance this summer to states and automakers on the deployment
of autonomous vehicles.
NHTSA says the technology could dramatically decrease
traffic deaths - in part because 94 percent of all road deaths
are attributed to driver error.
News of the increased road deaths came as NHTSA is
investigating the fatal crash of a driver in Florida who was
using Tesla Motors Inc's Autopilot mode in its Model S
sedan. Tesla said the crash was the first fatal crash in the
more than 130 million miles that the semi-autonomous driving
system has been used.
"As the economy has improved and gas prices have fallen,
more Americans are driving more miles," NHTSA Administrator Dr.
Mark Rosekind said in a statement. "We know we need to focus our
efforts on improving human behavior while promoting vehicle
technology that not only protects people in crashes but helps
prevent crashes in the first place."
Driving is far safer now in the United States than it was in
the past. In 1966, the fatality rate - measured as deaths per
miles driven - was five times higher than today. In that year,
nearly 51,000 people were killed on U.S. roads.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott and
Frances Kerry)