May 17 Some 20 to 25 people were injured on Friday when a train derailed near Fairfield, Connecticut, but there were no reports of fatalities a police spokesman said on Friday.

"It did derail. There's no casualties, 20-25 injured, non-life-threatening," said Fairfield police spokesman Matt Panilaitis.

No futher details were immediately available.

Fairfield is about 50 miles (80 km) north of New York City