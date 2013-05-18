May 18 Federal investigators on Saturday searched for the cause of a rush-hour train crash in Connecticut that injured dozens of people commuting home from New York City, three of them critically.

More than 60 people were hospitalized Friday night after an eastbound commuter train derailed and collided with a westbound passenger train near the Connecticut suburb of Fairfield.

Eight people remained hospitalized on Saturday, three in critical condition, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said.

The collision of the Metro North trains forced Amtrak to shut down service indefinitely between New York and Boston.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived at the scene on Saturday to determine the cause. There had been construction and repair work going on in the area and one question was whether debris was on the track.

"They can't rule anything out," said Malloy, adding that he wanted investigators to complete their work as quickly as possible so the busy commuter rail line could be reopened.

The eastbound train was headed to New Haven, Connecticut, when it collided with the train bound for New York's Grand Central Station.

Metro North is a commuter railroad serving the northern suburbs of New York City. It is operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a New York State agency. Fairfield is about 50 miles (80 km) north of New York City.

The rail line serves a major corridor between Boston and New York and thousands of commuters use it every business day. (Reporting by Karen Brooks and David Bailey; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Doina Chiacu)