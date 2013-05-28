WASHINGTON May 28 A CSX Corp freight train derailed northeast of Baltimore on Tuesday, sparking a fire and causing buildings to collapse, authorities said.

The train derailed shortly after 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) at White Marsh, Maryland, and there were no reports of injuries, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department said. The cause of the accident was unknown.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said on its official Twitter feed that there was a fire at the scene. Preliminary reports said several buildings had collapsed, it said.

Baltimore's WBAL-AM radio reported that several freight cars were on fire.