May 25 Two freight trains collided at a rail intersection in Missouri on Saturday, injuring seven people, igniting a fire and triggering the collapse of an overpass under which they were traveling, a county sheriff's dispatcher said.

Dispatcher Clay Slipis of the Scott County Sheriff's Office said that five people who had been traveling in cars on the overpass were injured as were two train conductors near the town of Chaffee in southeastern Missouri.

