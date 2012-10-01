UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LOS ANGELES Oct 1 Some 30 people were injured on Monday when a big rig truck collided with Amtrak train in central California, derailing the train, authorities said.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities or critical injuries from the accident just south of the city of Hanford, Kings County Assistant Sheriff Dave Putnam said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders