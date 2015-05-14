WASHINGTON May 14 Republican U.S. House Speaker
John Boehner on Thursday rejected suggestions by Democrats that
budget cuts were at the heart of a deadly Amtrak train
derailment in Philadelphia and said the agency's safety programs
were adequately funded.
"Obviously, it's not about funding," Boehner told reporters
at a news conference when asked about Democratic complaints over
Amtrak budget cuts. "The train was going twice the speed limit.
Adequate funds were there, no funding has been cut from rail
safety and the House passed a bill earlier this spring to
reauthorize Amtrak and authorize all of these programs."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)