May 13 The engineer of the Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia killing seven applied emergency brakes just moments before the fatal accident, a U.S. transportation safety investigator said on Wednesday.

"Just moments before the derailment, the train was placed into engineer-induced braking, and this means that the engineer applied full emergency brake applications," National Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt told a news conference in Philadelphia.

He said investigators had not yet talked to the engineer and would give him a "day or two" to convalesce. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)