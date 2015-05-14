WASHINGTON May 14 An Amtrak employee has sued the passenger rail carrier over injuries he said he suffered in the fatal Philadelphia train derailment on Tuesday, according to court documents on Thursday.

The employee, Bruce Phillips, who was on the New York-bound train but not on duty, said in the federal court lawsuit that he suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries in the accident. His wife was also listed as a plaintiff. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Beech)