Feb 17 A CSX Corp oil train that
derailed and erupted in flames in West Virginia on Monday was
hauling newer model tank cars, not the older versions widely
criticized for being prone to puncture, the firm said.
All of the oil tank cars on the 109-car train were CPC 1232
models, CSX said late Monday. The train, which was carrying
North Dakota crude to an oil depot in Yorktown, Virginia,
derailed in a small town 33 miles (54 km) southeast of
Charleston.
The CPC 1232 is the newer, supposedly tougher version of the
DOT-111 cars that were manufactured up until 2011. The DOT-111
cars have been faulted by regulators and operators for a number
of years. U.S. and Canadian authorities, under pressure to
address a spate of fiery accidents, are seeking to phase out the
older models.
On Monday, as many as nine or 10 cars on the CSX train
erupted in flames following the derailment, and at least one
careened into the nearby Kanawha River. No one was reported
seriously injured, but the fire destroyed one house and two
nearby towns were evacuated.
Billowing flames could still be seen coming from several
rail cars late Monday. The cars were being allowed to burn
themselves out.
It was the second significant oil-train incident in three
days following a Canadian National Railways train from
Alberta's oil sands that derailed in a wooded area of northern
Ontario on Feb. 14. CN said 29 of 100 cars were involved and
seven caught fire. No injuries were reported.
It was also the second derailment in a year along the same
CSX line. A similar incident in Lynchburg, Virginia, involved a
train that was also headed to Plains All American Pipelines LP's
oil depot in Yorktown, Virginia.
A boom in oil shipments by rail and a spate of derailments
across North America have put heightened focus on rail safety.
In July 2013, 47 people were killed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Mégantic after a train carrying crude oil derailed and
exploded.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)