By Edward McAllister
Feb 17 An oil train was still on fire and
leaking in West Virginia on Tuesday, a day after it derailed and
erupted in flames, according to CSX Corp, which said the train
was hauling newer model tank cars, not the older versions widely
criticized as prone to puncture.
The train, which was carrying North Dakota crude to an oil
depot in Yorktown, Virginia, derailed in a small town 33 miles
(54 km) southeast of Charleston, causing 20 tank cars to catch
fire. Several were still leaking oil on Tuesday. All the oil
tank cars on the 109-car train were CPC 1232 models, CSX said
late Monday.
The CPC 1232 is the newer, supposedly tougher version of the
DOT-111 car manufactured before 2011, which was faulted by
regulators and operators for a number of years. U.S. and
Canadian authorities, under pressure to address a spate of fiery
accidents, are seeking to phase out the older models. The U.S.
Transportation Department has recommended that even these later
models be updated with improved braking systems and thicker
hulls.
The fires, which destroyed one house and resulted in the
evacuation of two nearby towns, were left to burn out on
Tuesday, CSX said in a statement. No serious injuries were
reported.
CSX said the cleanup of oil will begin when it can safely
reach the site. In the meantime, delays are expected on the
line.
None of the 25 tank cars that derailed fell into the nearby
Kanawha River, CSX said. On Monday, officials said at least one
car had entered the river.
Water tests along the Kanawha River have so far come up
negative for traces of oil, according to a spokeswoman at the
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. A nearby
water treatment plant has been closed, she said.
This accident followed the Feb. 14 derailment in Ontario of
a Canadian National Railways train from Alberta.
It was also the second derailment in a year
along this CSX line. A similar incident in Virginia involved a
train also headed to Plains All American Pipelines LP's
oil depot in Yorktown, Virginia.
A boom in oil rail shipments rail across North America has
heightened focus on safety. In July 2013, 47 people were killed
in the Quebec town of Lac-Mégantic after a train carrying crude
oil derailed and exploded.
