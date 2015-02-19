NEW YORK Feb 19 CSX has notified West
Virginia officials of its plans to bypass the scene of a crude
train derailment and continue deliveries to eastern Virginia,
according to the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and
Emergency Management.
A train carrying North Dakota crude to an oil depot in
Yorktown, Virginia, derailed on Tuesday in a small town 33 miles
southeast of Charleston, causing 20 tank cars to catch fire. As
of Wednesday afternoon, there were still small fires at the
scene.
The Obama administration has ordered rail operators to
disclose where crude oil is moving along rails to local and
state emergency management officials. The companies must also
report any changes.
CSX has notified West Virginia officials of plans to use
other rail lines to deliver crude oil, according to company and
state officials.
West Virginia, unlike some other states, refuses to release
publicly what towns crude oil may be running through along rail
lines, Terrance Lively, a spokesman for the West Virginia
Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said
Thursday.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)