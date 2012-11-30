Nov 30 A rail bridge over a creek in southern New Jersey caused a Conrail freight train to derail, spilling hazardous chemicals at the scene, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Paulsboro, New Jersey, at a crossing near the Delaware River, police said. Paulsboro is just over the river from Philadelphia.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Television images of the scene on CNN showed several cars partly submerged in the creek.

Conrail is jointly owned by rail operators CSX Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp..