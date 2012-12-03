By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Dec 3 Schools in Paulsboro, New
Jersey, were ordered closed on Monday after authorities detected
rising levels of toxic chemicals streaming from a freight train
wrecked in a derailment last week.
Investigators, meanwhile, said Conrail workers had checked a
bridge just one day before it collapsed on Friday, derailing
seven of the 82 freight-train cars crossing the Mantua Creek,
which feeds into the Delaware River near Philadelphia.
"We have information that there were people out from Conrail
working on the bridge the day before," said National
Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Deborah Hersman.
"They were doing some inspections; they were looking at the
bridge," she said, noting the last recorded inspection of the
track was on Nov. 20.
Four tanker cars remained toppled into the waterway on
Monday, including one with a gash that allowed vinyl chloride to
escape. On Friday authorities estimated the size of leak at
more than 12,000 gallons (45,425 liters) of the highly toxic and
flammable industrial chemical.
An elevated reading of the hazardous chemical was detected
at 6 a.m. on Monday at a local air monitoring station, prompting
the shutdown of schools until further notice, Coast Guard Petty
Officer Nick Ameen said.
"As a result of that the fire chief made a precautionary
measure to close the schools at least for the day," Ameen said.
Exposure to vinyl chloride is known to cause a burning
sensation in the eyes or respiratory discomfort.
The rail bridge is near the residential and commercial
sections of the town of 6,100 people, which is also home to two
oil refineries as well as chemical plants. Some 48 houses
closest to the wreck were evacuated and residents will not be
allowed to return to their homes before Dec. 8, the Coast Guard
said.
Hersman said the transportation inspectors would spend the
next two weeks preparing a preliminary accident report.
Among the areas of interest, Hersman said, is a signal that
tells train crews when to proceed over the span. The crew told
investigators that just before the derailment, they sent an
automatic radio request several times but were unable to trigger
a green light.
"The conductor got out of the train, he did a walking
inspection, he returned to the train, told the locomotive
engineer that everything looked good," Hersman said.
The engineer then tried three more times to get a green
light. When he could not, he radioed a dispatcher and got
permission to cross the bridge. As it crossed the span, the
train derailed.
Conrail is jointly owned by rail operators CSX Corp
and Norfolk Southern Corp.