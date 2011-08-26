BRIEF-Western Union Q4 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items
* Western Union Co - new $1.2 billion share repurchase program announced
OMAHA, Neb. Aug 26 A U.S. Amtrak train carrying an estimated 178 passengers struck a farm vehicle in southwest Nebraska on Friday, derailing two locomotives and three cars and sending a number of passengers to a local hospital, a rail spokesman said.
There were no reports of life-threatening injuries from the collision, which occurred at about 8:50 a.m. near Benkelman, Nebraska, Amtrak said.
The California Zephyr train had left the San Francisco Bay area en route to Chicago on Aug. 24. Passengers were being taken to a nearby high school to be cared for and transported east. (Reporting by David Hendee; Additional reporting by James Kelleher and David Bailey; Editing by Jerry Norton)
* Western Union Co - new $1.2 billion share repurchase program announced
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports January 2017 assets under management
* Q4 earnings per share $1.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: