May 18 Four passengers on the Amtrak commuter train that derailed in Philadelphia last week filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. rail service, citing "serious and disabling" injuries.

The lawsuit, filed in Philadelphia, appeared to be the first by non-employee passengers since the derailment on May 12 that killed eight people and injured more than 200 others. (Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)