May 13 The U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board has opened a broad investigation into the cause of the
train derailment north of Philadelphia that left at least six
people dead, an official for the agency said on Wednesday.
"We're looking at the track, the train signals, the
operation of the train, the mechanical condition of the train,
human performance," NTSB board member Robert Sumwalt told a news
conference. "We're setting up a multidisciplinary investigation
to try to understand the factors that led to this accident."
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter said the train's so-called
black box recorder had been recovered and was being analyzed.
