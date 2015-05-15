May 15 The engineer of the Amtrak train that crashed in Philadelphia told investigators that he did not feel fatigued or have any illness before the accident, a National Transportation Safety Board official said on Friday.

The official, Robert Sumwalt, told a news conference that the engineer, Brandon Bostian, was "extremely cooperative" during a 1 -1/2 hour interview but that he did not remember anything of Tuesday's crash that killed eight people. (Editing by Grant McCool)