ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE May 18 President Barack Obama will meet with Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and other local officials in Philadelphia on Monday to thank them for their response to the Amtrak derailment last week, a White House spokesman said.

Obama was landing in Philadelphia on Monday on his way to an unrelated event in Camden, N.J. He was not planning to visit the site of the derailment, White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with Obama. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)