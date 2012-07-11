July 11 A Norfolk Southern freight train
derailed and caught fire in Columbus, Ohio, early on Wednesday,
forcing nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said.
The 98-car train was carrying "mixed freight," a spokesman
for the railroad said. Local media cited fire officials as
saying the train was carrying ethanol.
The train, bound for North Carolina from Chicago, derailed
at about 2 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT), said Norfolk Southern spokesman
Dave Pidgeon.
The cause was unknown and under investigation, he said. The
train caught fire, and local media reported the flames could be
seen from several miles (kilometres) away.
Residents living within a one-mile (1.6 km) area of the
derailment were told to leave their homes, according to local
media.
Two people were injured and drove themselves to nearby
hospitals, local media reported. Their conditions were unknown.
