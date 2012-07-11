(Adds updated details throughout, NTSB investigating)
By Jo Ingles
Columbus, OHIO, July 11 A Norfolk Southern
freight train derailed and burst into flames in Columbus, Ohio,
early on Wednesday, forcing nearby residents to evacuate,
authorities said.
The 98-car southbound train, with two locomotives, was
carrying ethanol, and fire officials were letting the biofuel
burn itself out, said Columbus Assistant Fire Chief Dave
Whiting. He said 10 cars derailed and about three ruptured.
"It's contained, it's not spreading," Whiting said. "It's
doing exactly what we want it to do. We haven't had to put
anybody in harm's way."
About a hundred people were told to leave their homes within
a one-mile (1.6 km) radius of the derailment that took place
near the state fairgrounds and Ohio State University, fire
officials said.
The train, bound for North Carolina from Chicago, derailed
at about 2 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT), said Norfolk Southern spokesman
Dave Pidgeon.
He said between 11 and 13 cars derailed but the exact number
was undetermined. He also said two cars carrying ethanol were
still burning hours after the derailment.
The cause was unknown and under investigation, Pidgeon
said. The National Transportation Safety Board joined the
investigation, he said.
Two people were injured and drove themselves to nearby
hospitals, local media reported. Their conditions were unknown.
Johnnie Rouse, who lives down the street from the accident,
said she was awakened by a loud boom.
"The sky was lit up like the sun had fallen or something,"
Rouse said.
"My daughter said 'Mama, Mama, get up, get up, get up, a
train's exploding ... you've got to get out,'" she said.
Residents were likely to be able to return home later in the
day after the fire burned out, which was expected to take a few
hours, officials said.
Evacuee Kaila Thomas said there was a strong chemical smell
in the air after the fire broke out. "We went to different
places, and it smelled different each time," she said.
Other Norfolk Southern trains that were being held due to
the derailment were expected to be moving soon through an
alternate route, Pidgeon said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing
by Vicki Allen)