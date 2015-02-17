By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 17 A fiery oil train derailment
in West Virginia this week exposes lax safety standards and
strengthens the case for tougher U.S. rules governing such
shipments, safety advocates said on Tuesday.
A 109-car delivery of crude oil from North Dakota's Bakken
energy patch derailed in West Virginia on Monday, setting at
least nine cars ablaze. It was the latest accident to draw
attention to risks of moving high volumes of fuel by rail.
"These incidents are making the case for us," said Karen
Darch, mayor of Barrington, Illinois. Several oil and
ethanol trains pass through her town weekly, and she has been a
vocal advocate for stricter regulations.
This month, the U.S. Department of Transportation sent a
safety plan to the White House for final review.
That proposal would have oil trains fitted with advanced
braking systems to prevent pileups and tougher shells akin to
those carrying volatile propane gas on the tracks.
Oil and rail leaders have backed some safety upgrades but
have said regulations should not unduly hinder commerce.
The American Petroleum Institute and Association of American
Railroads have worked together on oil train safety and are eager
to see the final safety plan, a spokesperson for each trade
group said.
The West Virginia derailment came on the same CSX Corp
line that crosses through Lynchburg, Virginia, where
another oil train derailed in April.
It also came a day after a delivery of crude oil jumped the
tracks in a rural area of Ontario, setting several tankers
ablaze.
Canadian and U.S. officials have grappled with how to
respond to oil train dangers since a runaway delivery of Bakken
fuel killed 47 people in the Quebec town of Lac-Mégantic.
"Incidents such as these are what kept us focused," said
Cynthia Quarterman, former administrator of the U.S.
Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Safety Administration.
Railside mayors and first responders say officials are
hearing their pleas.
API and the Association of American Railroads (AAR) have
said the oil and rail sectors have been ready for new safety
standards for years.
"Our industry awaits the final rule," said Ed Greenberg of
AAR.
Several tank car companies including Greenbrier Company Inc
, American Railcar Industries Inc, Trinity
Industries Inc and GATX Corp are expected to be
affected by new oil tanker safety rules.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by David Gregorio)