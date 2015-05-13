WASHINGTON May 13 The Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia killing at least seven people on Tuesday was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour (160 kph) just before the crash, a person familiar with investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The rate of speed, which was not confirmed by federal safety investigators, would be more than twice the 50 mile-per-hour (80 kph) speed limit along the stretch of track where the accident occurred. A spokesman from the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, could not immediately confirm the information. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)